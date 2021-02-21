Police confirms Okorocha’s arrest | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Police confirms Okorocha’s arrest
The Imo State police command has confirmed the arrest of the state’s former governor, Rochas Okorocha.
The command’s spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed Okorocha’s arrest to journalists in Owerri, said the ex-governor is expected to explain why he led people to break into the Royal Palm Spring Estate sealed by the state government.
The estate is linked to Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi.
The police also arrested Okorocha’s Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of domestic affairs, Ijeoma Igboanusi and his ex-Commissioner for Transportation, Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu.
READ ALSO: Police arrests ex-gov Okorocha in Imo
The command’s spokesman said the police moved to Akachi Road in Owerri when they received a distress call that the estate sealed by the government had been violently opened by the ex-governor’s men.
He said: “The command received a distress call regarding what we termed to be an unrest at Royal Spring Palm Estate and the operatives moved to the place we discovered Okorocha led some persons to the place hitherto sealed by the Imo State government.”
