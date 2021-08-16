Police confirms rescue of three Zamfara college staff, officer’s death

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of three staff of Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura.

Armed bandits had on Sunday night abducted 15 students and four staff from the college.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, confirmed the development in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, on Monday in Gusau.

He, however, said one police officer and two security guards at the college died during a gun duel with the bandits.

According to the statement, the police commissioner and commanders of various strategic and tactical units in the command visited the college following the attack.

The statement read: “The bandits who were in a large number came to the school at about midnight with the intent to abduct a large number of students and staff, but were heavily confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives, who were alerted and responded to the scene on time.

“Unfortunately, a Police Inspector and two other civilian guards lost their lives while 15 students and four staff were abducted by the bandits.

“The police operatives while on extensive bush combing the surrounding areas rescued three staff who will be debriefed and medically examine before they are reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management and the relations of the victims that the police command in collaboration with other security agencies, especially the military is employing various search and rescue strategies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity.

“The CP later went around the school and assessed the existing security arrangements to enable more reinforcement against further invasion.”

