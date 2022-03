Police Constable stabs two Bauchi youths to death

Bauchi State Police Command on Friday confirmed the death of two youths who were members of the Yelwa Security Committee, they were stabbed and killed by a Police personnel on Thursday.

The Command in a press release on Friday, signed by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili stated that, “On 24/03/2022 at about 2230hrs, a Patrol team attached to E’ Division while on visibility patrol around a black spot at Rafin zurfi, Yelwa, arrested PC Lukman Madaki with F/no. 519342, 29yrs of Toro Division attached to Sports Office, Bauchi State Police Command Headquarters”.

The release further contained that, “In a bid to resist arrest, PC Lukman employed the use of Jack knife, stabbed and injured the following members of the Peace and Security committee attached to the patrol team: Abdulmalik Mohammed 22 yrs of Sabon Gida, Yelwa; Sadiq 23yrs of Sabon Gida Yelwa and Nazifi Mohammed 19yrs of Yelwan labourer”

According to the PPRO, “The victims were rushed to ATBU Teaching Hospital Bauchi for treatment where Abdulmalik Mohammed and Sadiq were certified dead by a medical doctor, while Nazifi Mohammed the third victim is currently responding to treatment” .

The suspect has since been arrested and detained while investigation has commenced in earnest.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda has commiserated with the families of the deceased, and the people of Bauchi State over the unfortunate incident.

He has also ordered a full scale investigations into the matter and appeals for calm while urging members of the public not to take laws into their hands as the outcome of the investigation will be made public.

READ ALSO: Police rescues six in Kaduna failed kidnap attempt

The Commissioner also enjoined citizens of the state to remain law abiding and to continue to assist the Command to fight crime in the state by promptly reporting any incident.

“Finally the CP once more, assures the public of his commitment in the fight against criminality in accordance to the law in the State”, he concluded.

In the meantime, youths from Yelwa besieged the Yelwa Police Division protesting the killing of two of them demanding that the erring Police personnel be handed over to them for jungle justice.

The youths in their hundreds blocked the Bauchi – Dass road burning tyres and throwing stones and other objects inside the Police station.

The Police had to use canisters of teargas to scare away hundreds of the youths.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now