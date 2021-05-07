Police corporal shot dead as two Osun communities clash over land | Ripples Nigeria

A policeman has been killed while on duty after he was shot in the middle of a clash between two communities in Osun state over land disputes.

The clash was between Iwo and Ile-Oogbo communities, who are both claiming legit ownership of a land located at Oke-Saji along Iwo-Ile-Oogbo road.

The land had been a subject of litigation up to the supreme court around the 1950s and the judgement was later in favour of Ile-Ogbo, according to President, Ile-Ogbo Unity Forum, Mr Anthony Owolabi.

“We have our documents to support our claim, we gave some to the Area Commander and we requested they bring their papers, but rather present it, they resort to using arm bearing thugs to cause the crisis,” he added.

The police corporal killed has been identified as Akinsanya Akingbade, who was attached to the Olu of Ile-Ogbo.

He was mistakenly shot by a guard with a locally made gun at the Oba Habeeb Agbaje’s palace.

A Police spokesperson in the state, Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said Akingbade died before he reached the hospital for treatment.

“The policeman was mistaken/cum negligently shot in the chest by a local palace guard, Waheed Adeleye as the clash ensued.

“While he was being rushed to the hospital, he died on the road and his body was deposited at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

“The local pistol with which he was killed has been recovered while the palace guard arrested for further investigation,” Opalola said.

