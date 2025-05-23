Police debunks reports on detention of social media influencer in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has denied reports on the detention of a social media influencer in the state, Mrs. Blossom Williams.

The spokesman for the state police command, Timfon John, made the clarification in a chat with journalists on Friday in Uyo.

There were reports that Williams was detained by the police at the instance of the state’s Deputy Governor, Daniel Eyakenyi.

The reports added that the mother of three was detained because of her advocacy for good governance and the empowerment of communities in Oron Nation.

However, John said the command was not aware of such detention.

