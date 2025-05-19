Police debunks rumour on kidnap of UTME students in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has dismissed widespread reports suggesting the abduction of 15 students from Eminent Scholars Imperial Academy, Onitsha.

The command clarified that the students were never kidnapped but temporarily stranded due to a mechanical breakdown.

The students, accompanied by their school proprietor, his wife, and a driver, had departed Onitsha on May 16 to sit for their rescheduled Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in the Okigwe Zone of Imo State. Concerns were raised after they reportedly went missing during their return trip, sparking fears of a possible kidnapping.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, Henry Okoye, spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, said investigations revealed that the students successfully wrote their examinations and encountered vehicle trouble on their way back to Anambra State.

“During their return journey, the school bus experienced a mechanical failure in the Amuro area of Okigwe, where mobile network coverage is limited,” Okoye explained.

“This unforeseen breakdown caused a communication gap, which led to unfounded speculation and fear.”

The statement noted that once the police were alerted, a coordinated search was launched in collaboration with other security agencies.

The students and school staff were found safe and later escorted to Owerri, where arrangements were made for the vehicle’s repair.

“They resumed their journey and safely returned to Onitsha on May 17, 2025, all in good health,” the spokesman added.

The Imo Police Command thanked the public for their concern but urged citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information, which could incite panic or distract from genuine security efforts.

“The safety of all residents and visitors to Imo remains our top priority,” he stated.

