Police declare billionaire daughter Ihuoma Nneji wanted for cyberstalking Very Dark Man  

The Nigeria Police Force has declared Ihuoma Nneji, the daughter of Nigerian socialite, billionaire businessman, and ABC Transport founder Frank Nneji, wanted for allegedly cyberstalking popular social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, aka Very Dark Man.

The Police Force’s National Cybercrime Centre released a public bulletin on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, asking for help in finding Ihuoma in the wake of her protracted court battle with Very Dark Man.

Nneji should be taken into custody and turned over to the closest police station or the NPF-NCCC headquarters in Abuja, per the bulletin released by the Office of the Inspector-General of Police.

The order declaring Nneji wanted was issued months after she sued Very Dark Man for defamation in a case filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Previously, Nneji was accused by VeryDarkMan of falsifying her identity as an American travel nurse when she is actually a care worker and of bringing unwarranted accusations against her ex-husband.

In a video posted on his social media profile, Very Dark Man asserted that Nneji had also had other cosmetic operations, such as a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

