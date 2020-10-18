Police declare cultist wanted over auto mechanic’s death in Ogun

The Ogun State police command on Sunday declared wanted a notorious cultist who has been terrorizing Igbesa and other parts of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect who is simply known as “Bobo” was declared wanted over the gruesome murder of an automobile mechanic, Salaudeen Lawal, in the state.

The spokesman said: “The deceased was called to fix a vehicle which developed a mechanical fault. He was accused by Bobo and his colleagues of obstructing the road with the vehicle he was repairing and this led to an argument between them.

“During the argument, the said Bobo broke a bottle and stabbed the deceased on his hand and cut one of the veins.

“Distress call was made to the police at Igbesa divisional headquarters and the DPO, SP Abayomi Adeniji, quickly led his men to the scene and rescued the victim to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“The suspect, having realized what he did took to flight immediately but one of his accomplice has been arrested and he is helping the police in the investigation.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a massive manhunt for the suspect.

“He also directed that the case be taken over by the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.”

