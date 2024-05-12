Police declare Lagos socialite wanted for murder, cyber-stalking

The Nigeria Police Force, on Sunday, declared a Lagos socialite and blogger, Dorcas Adeyinka, wanted for alleged cyber-stalking, abduction and murder, among others.

The police urged members of the public to “arrest and hand over the suspect to the nearest police station or the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

The police further described Adeyinka as a married female Yoruba blogger from Ekiti State and Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

She is said to be approximately 1.64m tall with an oval face, tribal marks, pointed nose, wide mouth, full and white dentition, and light-skinned with black eyes.

The police added that she lives in the United Kingdom, and frequently visits Ikeja, Ogudu and Fagba in Lagos State, as well as Otta and Sango in Ogun State.

It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, summoned two social media users for defaming Adeyinka by allegedly sharing her nude photo online.

Read also: LP alleges Enugu govt awarded N100b contract to 4-day-old company

In the court summons dated Thursday, May 9, 2024, Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the two defendants – Tolulope Adeoye aka Abike Jagaban, and Tolulope Odegbami aka Olowosibi – to appear in persons before the court on June 4, 2024, to answer the charges levelled against them by the complainant.

The summons followed a criminal complaint filed by the complainant’s lawyers led by Pelumi Olajengbesi of an Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor.

The socialite accused the defendants of sharing her nude photo on social media and ridiculing her.

The application partly read: “On March 5, 2022, Abike Jagaban shared the complainant’s nude pictures on YouTube, directing her followers to different online platforms where the complainant’s pictures were/are shared and ridiculed the complainant in the process.

“The video was captioned, ‘Abike Jagaban on Dorcas Adeyinka, aka TMS Blog.’ These actions have exposed the complainant to contempt, hatred and detestation as some people can be seen making disparaging remarks against the person of the complainant in the comment section of the above-referenced post. Abike Jagaban has also bullied the complainant in another video titled, ‘How Abike Jagaban bullied Dorcas Adeyinka,” among others.”

The complainant further told the court that the alleged actions of the defendants constituted criminal defamation and contravened Section 391 of the Penal Code.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now