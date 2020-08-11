Police declares 15 persons wanted over Ekiti festival violence

The Ekiti State Police Command on Tuesday declared 15 persons wanted in connection with the violence and killings at Ire Ekiti in the Oye local government area of the state.

Two persons were killed and several others were injured when violence erupted over the cancellation of Ogun Onire festival by the town monarch.

The state government had directed the traditional rulers to enforce the ban on traditional festivals and other social gatherings in compliance with the guidelines on COVID-19.

The command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, said one of the arrowheads of the violence had been arrested.

READ ALSO: Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling minor in Ekiti

He added that policemen would remain in place until the return of normalcy to the restive community.

He assured that all the perpetrators of the nefarious act would be brought to justice.

Abutu said: “One person had been arrested and more than 15 persons had been declared wanted. They have run away, but our men are on their trail.

“We won’t allow people to take laws into their hands or resort to self-help over a small issue. We are going to apprehend whoever had hands in these killings and ensure that they face the full weight of the law.”

Join the conversation

Opinions