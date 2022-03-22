Connect with us

Police declares murder suspect wanted in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have declared a murder suspect, Etienne Malachy Akpan, wanted after he escaped from custody.

The spokesman for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, said the suspect who is also known as Anthony Malachy Akpan, is also wanted for kidnapping, armed robbery, and terrorism.

He said the 34-year-old suspect escaped from the court premises when he was taken there for trial.

Macdon said: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has declared Etienne Malachy Akpan aka Anthony Malachy Akpan, ‘M’, aged 34, dark in complexion, height 1.6m of Atan Midim in Abak Local Government Area, wanted.

READ ALSO: Police reportedly kills four in Akwa Ibom

“He is wanted by the police in connection with a series of armed robberies, kidnapping, murders, and terrorism in Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspect, who was on trial for the above offences, escaped within the court premises when brought for the continuation of his trial.”

Related Topics:
