Police declares restriction of movement ahead of Lagos East by-election

The Lagos State Police Command has laid down the gauntlet by declaring a restriction of movement between 6am and 6pm on Saturday, December 5, as the Lagos East Senatorial by-election beckons.

Making the announcement on Friday, December 4, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that all security strategies have been put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to assist and monitor the elections in Lagos.

The election monitoring team, according to Odumosu, comprising of two Commissioners of Police, some Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers, led by the Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Force Headquarters, CP Kola Okunola, have already arrived and reported to the Lagos Command on Thursday, December 3, in preparation for the deployment and monitoring of police personnel and other security agents detailed for the Lagos East election duties.

“The Command has deployed a reasonable number of police personnel and other security agents to cover and provide security at the one thousand, nine hundred and twenty-eight (1,928) polling units in the areas,” Odumosu said.

He also reiterated that there will be no vehicular and pedestrian movements in and out of the affected local government areas during the elections, except those on election duties, essential services and accredited domestic and foreign election observers.

The local government areas affected in the restriction include Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Kosofe and Somolu.

The Police Commissioner also warned the electorate and the candidates to play by the rules and provisions of the Electoral Acts 2010 or they will face the full wrath of the law.

