Police denies arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

October 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Sunday denied the arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in the nation’s capital.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, told journalists that no member of #ENDSARS movement was arrested by policemen in Abuja.

He was reacting to a claim by a music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, that 20 members of the group were arrested by police during a rally at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Ciroma said: “It is a lie. No protester was arrested either at Force headquarters or anywhere in Abuja. We have tried to prevent any confrontation over the protests. I am telling you authoritatively that we didn’t arrest any protester.”

