Police denies knowledge of court’s order on EFCC chairman

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday denied knowledge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court’s order that committed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to prison for contempt.

Justice Chizoba Oji had on October 28 sent the anti-graft czar to prison for refusing to comply with an earlier court order on the return of a Range Rover and N40 million seized from a retired Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer, AVM Adeniyi Ojuawo, in 2018.

READ ALSO: Court sends EFCC chairman to prison for contempt

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday night, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was not aware of the court order as it was not addressed to the force.

He said: “I am not aware of any order. The Inspector-General of Police too is not aware of such an order. Perhaps it was not addressed to us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now