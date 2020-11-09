‘Police denies new salary structure in circulation, says it’s fake

The hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force has come out to deny the purported list of a new salary structure for its personnel, saying the list was fake as it did not emanate from them.

The so-called new salary structure for the police had been circulating the social media space today, November 9, drawing commendation from many Nigerians who believed the government is taking the right steps in the right directions.

Prominent members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, including Mr. Joe Igbokwe, the Special Adviser for Drainage & Water Resources to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, posted the list on his social media platforms.

The list, said to have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, broke down the salaries of police officers across all ranks with the lowest ranked officer, in this case a Constable, taking home N84,000, while the Inspector-General of Police would pocket a whopping N1.5 million every month.

However, the Nigeria Police Force has denied the new salary structure list and debunked the news on its official Twitter handle, @PoliceNG, describing the list as fake and warned Nigerians not to take it serious.

