Police denies recalling Kyari from suspension

The Nigerian Police Force on Sunday denied recalling the suspended Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari.

Reports had said Kyari who was suspended by the police authorities on August 1 over his indictment for alleged link with the suspended fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi, had been recalled.

The United States District Court for the Central District of California had in July issued a warrant of arrest on Kyari and five others over an alleged link with the suspected fraudster.

READ ALSO: HUSHPUPPI: No formal request from US for Kyari’s extradition – IGP

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alleged that the police officer collected money from Hushpuppi to detain one of his partners in Nigeria.

In a brief chat with journalists in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, described reports on the police officer’s recall as unfounded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now