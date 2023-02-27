Police denies reported attack on Obi supporters in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a rumoured attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the Idumota area of the state on Monday.

A Twitter user with the handle, @VictorIsrael, had raised an alarm early in the morning in a tweet that said Igbo supporters of the LP candidate were being attacked in the popular market area by APC thugs because the former Anambra State governor had defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“APC thugs are on the rampage on the streets of Lagos because Peter Obi won Tinubu. In Abibu Oki street off Broadstreet in Mandilas market, Lagos island, they are chasing the Igbos, robbing them and destroying properties,” the user tweeted.

But the State Police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, debunked the rumoured attack, saying it was as altercation between hoodlums and Igbo traders in the market and had nothing to do with politics.

Describing the information as fake news, Hundeyin said the hoodlums were enforcing market association agreement which led to the fracas between them and the traders, before they were stopped by police.

Hundeyin said the traders and the market association had an agreement not to open their shops on Sunday and Monday.

However, the traders reportedly reneged on the agreement and opened their shops for business which led to the altercation.

“This is fake news. The market association agreed that shops would remain closed yesterday and today. Igbo traders this morning decided to renege on the agreement and open shops. Some hoodlums took it upon themselves to enforce compliance. The police were alerted,” Hundeyin said.

“The police arrived promptly. The hoodlums fled upon sighting police patrol vans. Not one shop was vandalized. Not one person was robbed. Not one person was injured. Normalcy was swiftly returned and officers remain on ground. Go and verify!,” the police spokesman said on Twitter.

This is fake news. The market association agreed that shops would remain closed yesterday and today. Igbo traders this morning decided to renege on the agreement and open shops. Some hoodlums took it upon themselves to enforce compliance. The police was alerted. 1/2 https://t.co/9d2IYQZw2k — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) February 27, 2023

The police arrived promptly. The hoodlums fled upon sighting police patrol vans. Not one shop was vandalized. Not one person was robbed. Not one person was injured. Normalcy was swiftly returned and officers remain on ground. Go and verify! SHUN FAKE NEWS! 2/2 — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) February 27, 2023

