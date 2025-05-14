Connect with us

Metro

Police deny allegations of supplying bandits in Kogi, describe viral video as misinformation

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigeria Police Force has firmly denied allegations that one of its helicopters was used to deliver food to bandits in Kogi State, calling the claims false, misleading, and an attempt to discredit ongoing security efforts.

The denial came in response to a viral video showing a police helicopter landing in what appeared to be a remote location surrounded by armed men. The footage triggered widespread speculation on social media, with some users alleging that the aircraft was involved in aiding criminal groups.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, clarified that the video was taken during a legitimate security operation conducted on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in the Obajana area of Kogi State.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to address a video currently circulating online, depicting a police helicopter landing and taking off in an area with armed individuals. Contrary to the misleading and false narrative suggesting that the aircraft was used to deliver food items to bandits, the Force categorically states that the video captures a legitimate security operation,” Adejobi stated.

According to him, the operation was part of a coordinated mission involving police personnel, local vigilantes, and hunters, targeted at dismantling criminal hideouts and curbing banditry and kidnapping in the region. The helicopter, he explained, provided aerial surveillance and tactical support to ground forces.

“These were men risking their lives on the frontlines to secure vulnerable communities, not conspirators,” he said. “The presence of the helicopter was to bolster the effectiveness of the joint tactical team, not for any illicit or underhanded delivery.”

Adejobi also condemned the spread of what he termed “unfounded and mischievous” narratives, warning that such misinformation erodes public trust and undermines the sacrifices of security personnel working in dangerous terrain to protect lives and property.

“We urge the public to rely only on verified updates from the police’s official communication channels. Misinformation at this scale only serves the interests of those who wish to destabilize the country and discredit our efforts,” the statement added.

 

