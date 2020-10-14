Police deny arrest of EndSARS protesters in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Wednesday denied the arrest of #ENDSARS protesters in the nation’s capital.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Mr. Bala Ciroma, who disclosed this to journalists, said no casualty was recorded during Wednesday’s protest in the city.

He added that five vehicles were vandalised during the protest.

Ciroma said: “At the beginning, there was a convergence of protesters at Berger Roundabout.

“Later, we discovered that the protesters were divided into two, those protesting against SARS and those against the ending of SARS.

“While we deployed our men to ensure law and order, these groups came into the arena, and before we knew it, there were hot exchanges between the groups.

“The timely intervention of our men prevented the situation from deteriorating.”

He said the command had commenced an investigation to determine what led to the clash between the two groups.

