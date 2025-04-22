Police deny knowledge of legal advice freeing viral campaign teen, vow to investigate

The Lagos State Police Command has said it was unaware of the legal advice issued by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) that recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri Alabi, the teenager who gained national attention during the 2023 presidential campaign season for standing in front of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi’s convoy.

Speaking on The Morning Brief, a Channels Television programme, Commissioner of Police Jimoh Moshood stated that the police had not received formal communication regarding the legal directive that led to Alabi’s release.

“Police action terminates when a matter is taken to court,” Moshood said. “The lawyer yesterday mentioned the DPP, but as of today, we have not seen the DPP’s advice. We don’t know whether it recommended bail, acquittal, or discharge. We’ll verify what the document actually says.”

Quadri Alabi, 17, was arrested and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre over allegations of armed robbery—a charge that sparked public outrage after legal counsel and human rights activists claimed he was wrongfully detained at the behest of local thugs, commonly referred to as “Area Boys.”

Read Also: Benue govt attributes killings to land-grabbers, labels attacks as terrorism

According to Moshood, Alabi claimed to be 18 years old in his official police statement, a detail which, he insisted, guided police actions and led to his remand. “In his statement, the boy said he was 18, and it was recorded as such,” the commissioner said. “Even if someone is 17 going on 18 and says they are 18, they will be treated accordingly.”

He further cast doubt on the authenticity of a birth certificate presented in court by human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong, who has been representing Alabi. “Birth certificates are not issued over the phone,” Moshood said. “We all know how those documents are processed. In this age of artificial intelligence, anything can be doctored.”

When pressed on whether the court had accepted the age documents, Moshood replied, “You and I were not in court. We need to verify that.”

Moshood also denied that Alabi’s statement was obtained under duress, saying, “Being under duress or not is irrelevant when it comes to stating your age or biological details.”

Despite the police’s stance, court proceedings tell a different story. On April 17, a Magistrates’ Court in Apapa freed Alabi based on the legal advice from Dr. Babajide Martins, Director of Public Prosecution for Lagos State, who concluded that there was no evidence linking the minor, or co-defendant Muiz Animashaun, to any robbery.

Effiong has since called for disciplinary action against the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Amukoko Division, accusing him of collaborating with local hoodlums to falsely implicate Alabi.

“The entire arrest and detention were a corrupt scheme orchestrated by rogue ‘Area Boys,’” Effiong said, maintaining that the boy was a victim of power abuse and systemic failure.

As the police vow to study the DPP’s advice and verify the documents presented in court, human rights advocates are demanding accountability and a broader conversation around the rights of minors, the integrity of the justice system, and the power wielded by informal groups in Nigeria’s urban centres.

For now, Quadri Alabi is free but his ordeal leaves lasting questions about due process, protection for the vulnerable, and the boundaries of police authority.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now