Police deploys 10,000 men for Kano LG elections

About 10,000 security agents have been deployed for the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, January 16 in Kano State, the state police command said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the security agents comprise of police officers and men drafted from other security agencies such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Correctional Service among others.

He further disclosed that the personnel would be deployed in all the polling units in the 484 wards spread across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Haruna also explained that there would be restriction of movement in the state between 6.a.m. and 6.00 p.m, except those on essential services, such as election workers and observers.

He said: “The command is ready to ensure peaceful conduct of the election and will not condone any attempt to breach peace and stability by groups or individuals.

“Anybody found or caught in the act would be dealt with, in accordance, with the provisions of the law.”

The police spokesman, who commended residents of the state for their support, reiterated the commitment of the Command to maintain law and order in the state, during and after the conclusion of the election.

