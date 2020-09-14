Police deploys 31,000 officers to Edo for guber election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday at least 31,000 police officers had been deployed to Edo State for this week’s governorship election in the state.

Adamu disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin, the state capital.

He added the Force was not unconscious of heightened tension and violence that had characterised political campaigns in the state.

The IGP stressed that the police remained impartial, firm, and committed to the conduct of a free, fair, and credible election in the state.

He noted that for the first time, inter-agencies in the state had developed a code of conduct for security personnel that would be deployed for election duties.

According to Adamu, the police officers would ensure adequate security across the three senatorial districts, 192 wards, and 2,000 polling units in the state.

