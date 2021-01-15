Police deploys 7,251 officers for Kano local council election

The Kano State police command has deployed 7, 251 personnel for Saturday’s local council election in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the police personnel would provide adequate security during the election.

He said: “Starting from 12midnight on Friday, there would be no vehicular movement across the state except for those on essential services such as ambulances, fire service trucks and accredited election observers’ vehicles etc.

“No person will be allowed to carry bag, handset, box, or any suspicious item to polling units or election result collation centres.

“Carrying of offensive weapons such as arms and ammunition, stones, knives, cutlasses, bows and arrow, axes, and sticks are not allowed.

READ ALSO: NSCDC deploys 1,926 personnel to Kano for local council elections</strong>

“No state government agency such as KAROTA, HISBAH, VIGILANTE, MAN O’ WAR and the rest is allowed to participate in the election.

“Any group or individual, under whatever guise, is advised to desist from any act or conduct that will cause a breach of peace and breakdown of law and order. Whoever is caught engaging in unlawful acts will face the full wrath of the law.”

According to him, the police officers will be assisted by 2,749 security personnel during the exercise

