Police deploys anti-bomb squad to scene of Ondo attack

The Ondo State Police Command has deployed its Explosive Ordinance Device Unit to St Francis Catholic Church, the scene of an explosion in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, in Akure.

An unspecified number of people were killed when an explosion rocked the church during service on Sunday morning.

Several others were also injured in the attack.

READ ALSO: Catholic Church dismisses reports on abduction of Ondo church priests, decries attack

The police commissioner said the operatives are on the trail of the attackers.

Oyediran said: “The command is aware of the attack at Owo, we will give you the full details of the incident later.

“We want to implore the people of the state to be calm as all security apparatus are currently active to ensure peace in the area.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now