Police deploys personnel to Lagos correctional centres to check attack | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed more operatives to correctional facilities across the state.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, ordered the immediate deployment of more police operatives to the correctional centres to forestall any form of attack.

He said the police commissioner gave the directive after a meeting with the state’s Controller of Correctional Service, Mr. Francis Adebisi, in Ikeja.

The directive followed last Monday’s gunmen attack on the Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State.

The hoodlums raided the facility and set free 1,844 inmates.

The statement read: “The meeting agreed on many strategies to be adopted including robust intelligence gathering, surveillance, sectorising the state for easy policing, constant patrol and deployment of personnel to strategic places and multi-agency collaboration amongst others.

“The police boss gave clear directives to the full implementation and enforcement of the strategies adopted to achieve the goals of effective security of the state generally.

The controller of correctional service commended the police commissioner for providing adequate security for residents of the state.

