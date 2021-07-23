Police deploys resources, warns against violence in Lagos local council election

The Lagos State Police Command has deployed human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during, and after Saturday local council election in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by the command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Odumosu had earlier met with Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Squadron/Tactical Units leaders in a bid to ensure a hitch- free election.

The police commission said directives were given to the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that all Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC)’s facilities, sensitive materials, polling units, and collation centres are adequately protected.

He said: “Officers and men who had been detailed for the election duty must work together with other security operatives that are being incorporated into the security arrangements for the elections.

READ ALSO: APC appeal committee recommends consensus process for Lagos local council election

“The officers and men must discharge their duties according to the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police and extant electoral laws.”

Odumosu, however, warned politicians and their supporters, stakeholders and residents of the state to play the game according to the rules.

He said the police and other security agencies deployed for the exercise would not condone any act of thuggery, hooliganism, electoral malpractices, and criminality in any part of the state before, during, and after the election.

The police commissioner stressed that the command had put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement across the state between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He said only those on election duty and essential services on the election day would be exempted from the restriction.

Join the conversation

Opinions