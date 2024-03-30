Police destroys criminals’ camps in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra on Friday destroyed camps operated by suspected criminal gangs in the Ogbunka forest, Orumba South local government area of the state.

The raid came just 24 hours after unidentified arsonists attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters in Neni, Anaocha LGA.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

He said the operation led by the police was part of the effort to hunt down the attackers.

READ ALSO: Police rescues four kidnapped men in Anambra

Ikenga added that six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) primed for attacks and two Walkie Talkies were recovered from the camps.

He said: “Yesterday, March 29, the joint security force raided the forests of Ogbunka in Orumba South and found scattered camps of the insurgents.

“Also recovered were substantial food and grocery supplies.

“All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now