News
Police destroys criminals’ camps in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra on Friday destroyed camps operated by suspected criminal gangs in the Ogbunka forest, Orumba South local government area of the state.
The raid came just 24 hours after unidentified arsonists attacked a Police Divisional Headquarters in Neni, Anaocha LGA.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.
He said the operation led by the police was part of the effort to hunt down the attackers.
READ ALSO: Police rescues four kidnapped men in Anambra
Ikenga added that six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) primed for attacks and two Walkie Talkies were recovered from the camps.
He said: “Yesterday, March 29, the joint security force raided the forests of Ogbunka in Orumba South and found scattered camps of the insurgents.
“Also recovered were substantial food and grocery supplies.
“All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks.”
