Police detain man whose girlfriend allegedly drank sniper

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday said a 28-year-old man, Eze Augustus has been detained in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Joy Osain, who he claimed drank sniper and died.

According to a statement by the spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, Augustus had reported his girlfriend’s demise at the Azikoro Police Division in Yenagoa LGA claiming “she drank snipper and died.”

“The corpse of the deceased was recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, for autopsy,” Butswat said.

He however said that Augustus had been kept in custody for further interrogation, adding that investigation was ongoing.

