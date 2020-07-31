Police detain officer for allegedly r*ping widow in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command said on Friday detained one of its officers has been detained for allegedly raping a 23-year-old widow in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt, adding that the command had launched a full investigation into the rape allegation by inviting the victim and the police officer and his team during the incident.

He said: “The parties had provided useful statements to investigators.

“They were invited on Thursday and the matter is being investigated by detectives at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“The officer was detained immediately after giving his statement.

“We assure members of the public that justice would be served at the conclusion of our investigation.”

READ ALSO: Police arrest robbers who raided Anambra hotel, raped two ladies

The widow had alleged that the police officer in question allegedly raped her repeatedly after he arrested her for not wearing a face mask.

The officer was on a stop-and-search duty when he met the widow at a checkpoint in Tai local government area of the state.

The mother of two claimed that the police officer later took her to a Hotel in Bori and forcefully had sex with her without her consent.

She said: “On arriving at the hotel, the officer dragged down my trouser and had his way despite my resistance.

“Later in the morning, he did it again and asked me to give him my phone number. I was helpless and afraid because we were alone.”

Join the conversation

Opinions