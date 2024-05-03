International
Police detains 30 suspects over links to failed coup in Turkey
Police operatives in Turkey have detained 30 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.
Police launched raids in the western province of Izmir after prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 32 suspects believed to be members of the organisation.
The country’s media said 30 suspects were detained during the raids, while the other two remain at large.
The suspects were believed to be affiliated with the Gulen movement, a network allegedly led by the United States-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen.
They were blamed by the Turkish government for orchestrating the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, resulting in the deaths of at least 250 people.
Following the attempt, the government initiated a widespread crackdown on individuals suspected of having links to the movement.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...