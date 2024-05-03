Police detains 30 suspects over links to failed coup in Turkey

Police operatives in Turkey have detained 30 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016.

Police launched raids in the western province of Izmir after prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for 32 suspects believed to be members of the organisation.

The country’s media said 30 suspects were detained during the raids, while the other two remain at large.

The suspects were believed to be affiliated with the Gulen movement, a network allegedly led by the United States-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

They were blamed by the Turkish government for orchestrating the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, resulting in the deaths of at least 250 people.

Following the attempt, the government initiated a widespread crackdown on individuals suspected of having links to the movement.

