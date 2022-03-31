Police diffuses another bomb in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Thursday diffused another Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Rigasa community, Igabi local government area of the state.

This came a few days after an IED went off inside one of the coaches of an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train and killed at least eight passengers while 30 others sustained injuries.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the operatives successfully diffused the bomb which was discovered in a bucket along the Makarfi road in the community.

He said men of the command’s anti-bomb squad were deployed to the scene following a tip-off.

Jalige urged the residents to report any suspicious movement within their vicinity to the nearest police station.

The spokesman said: “Yes, there was an IED planted around Makarfi Road, Rigasa this morning. We received a distress call and our officers from the EOD were deployed to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, they identified the device as Improvised Explosive Device and they successfully defused the device without causing harm to anyone.”

