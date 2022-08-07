Police disbands tactical squad in Osun

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the command’s Surveillance Squad over unprofessional conduct by its members.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Osogbo.

She said: “The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the squad are to report to the State Headquarters for redeployment.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses reports of violence, vote-buying in Osun election

“Investigations have commenced at the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) over complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by personnel of the squad.

“The disbandment of the surveillance squad will serve as a deterrent to other tactical squads as the Command, under Olokode will not tolerate or condone any act unbecoming of police officers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now