Police discover corpse of landlord allegedly sold to kidnappers by tenant in Osun

Operatives of the Osun State Police Command have discovered the decomposing body of an old landlord identified as Oladepo Asaolu after days of being declared missing.

Asaolu was declared missing on October 5, 2022 after being taken to an unknown place by a motorcyclist.

It was learnt that Asaolu, who hailed from Ora-Igbomina, Ifedayo Local Government Area of Osun State, was allegedly sold to kidnappers for N1 million naira.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident when contacted on the telephone.

She said: “It is true that the man’s decomposing corpse was found in the bush on Sunday. I gathered that his tenant, an indigene of Osan community, close to Ora-Igbomina, sold him to kidnappers at the rate of N1 million.

“Meanwhile, his abductors have been arrested. Four of them are presently in the police net.”

