Police discovers 10 dead bodies in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have recovered the bodies of 10 dead men along a major highway in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chidi Nwabutor, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Benin City, said the bodies of the men who were between the ages of 23 and 25 were found in a bush path at the Ibillo- Lampese axis of the Lagos-Abuja Expressway.

He said operatives attached to the Ibillo Divisional Headquarters who worked in collaboration with a vigilante group and the hunters discovered the bodies at about 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The spokesman said: “During preliminary investigation, photographs of the dead bodies were taken.

“Also, the bodies were thoroughly searched and examined but there was no noticeable mark of violence or materials that could have led to identifying where they were from.

“Investigation was also extended to the Fulani/Hausa communities and the indigenous communities who came, examined corpses and declared that the dead bodies were not members of their vigilante groups.

“The dead bodies had since been deposited at the Ibillo General Hospital Mortuary for preservation and forensic investigation.”

