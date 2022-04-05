Police discovers Indian hemp plantation in Ogun, arrests seven suspects

Police operatives in Ogun have uncovered an Indian hemp plantation on a large expanse of land in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, said seven suspects were arrested by the operatives at the site of the plantation.

He added that the suspects were arrested by operatives from Isara divisional headquarters through an intelligence gathering.

The suspects are – Nelson Enu, Patrick Emmanuel, Samuel Paul, Ekioya Joe, Monday Okoro, Endurance Eliobe and Stanley Ogejiagba.

Oyeyemi said: “The intelligence showed that the suspects were threatening the lives of the villagers who did not initially know what they wanted to use the cultivated land for.

“The DPO of Isara division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, upon the information, ordered the arrest of the suspects and the police recovered three bags of Indian hemp from them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for immediate transfer to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for necessary actions.”

