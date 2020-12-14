Police discovers two corpses during search for abducted Indians

Men of the Oyo State Police Command have discovered the corpses of two persons, including a soldier, during their search for two abducted Indians in the state last week.

RipplesNigeria had reported how the Indians were abducted by unknown gunmen at a pharmaceutical firm along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, the abducted Indians were driving out of the company’s premises when some unknown gunmen trailed them, opened fire on their car tyres, and forced the vehicle to a halt.

The police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi said in a statement on Monday that the corpses were discovered on Sunday.

“On 13/12/2020, two corpses of one soldier and a civilian were discovered from the forest while a civil defence personnel also sustained gun shot injury after a search in the forest.”

Mr Fadeyi also said efforts have been intensified to secure the release of the abducted Indians and arrest the abductors.

The statment read in part, “On 12/12/2020 at about 1723 hrs, one Hassan Mills ‘m’ of Panorama farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area of Ibadan was abducted at the entrance of his farm by unknown gunmen who shot sporadically before taking him away into the forest.

“In a swift response, the DPO Oke Alaro, combed the forest with a view to rescue the abductees from his captors and also arrest the culprits.

“Consequent upon this, a team of Ops Burst, which was invited by the company, arrived in the area and proceeded to the forest.

“Not too long, one Army Lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap, and was immediately taken to the hospital while the personal assistant to the abducted who was also abducted escaped during exchange of gunfire.”

Mr Fadeyi urged members of the expatriate community in the state to be vigilant during the Christmas and New Year festive period.

“It is worthy of note that movement of these foreign nationals most of the time are not known to the Police authority in the state to enable professional advice to be given appropriately.

“Well-meaning and good people of Oyo State with useful and credible information as to the whereabouts of the captors/abductor should furnish the Police in Oyo State for rescue operation to be carried out immediately, please.”

