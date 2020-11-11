Police dismiss 10 personnel for murder, negligence in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday dismissed 10 police officers for various acts of misconduct.

The command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the personnel dismissal was to restore discipline and core police values in the state.

He added that 81 police officers were tried for various offences committed from October 2019 to this year.

The offences, according to him, include murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, negligence and corrupt practices.

The spokesman also disclosed that 18 officers were demoted while some received warning letters.

Adejobi said: “Others were awarded extra fatigue, while 16 personnel were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

“The personnel tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos state included 45 inspectors.

“Some senior officers were queried for various disciplinary offences with the queries being processed at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for necessary action.

“Some of the affected officers were attached to the police command, while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State.

“The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints levelled against them.”

