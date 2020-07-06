Police dismiss 10 senior officers, demote eight others for misconduct

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said on Monday 10 senior police officers had been dismissed for alleged misconduct in the line of duty.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said eight others were demoted for same offence.

According to him, the commission took the decision at its 8th plenary meeting which ended last Wednesday.

Those dismissed include one Superintendent of Police, five Deputy Superintendents of Police and four Assistant Superintendents of Police.

While a Deputy Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four SPs, one DSP and ASP were demoted.

The statement read: “The commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for 16 officers, reprimand for 13 and letters of warning to four others. Two officers are to receive letters of advice while 11 were exonerated.

“The commission in plenary looked into 83 disciplinary cases which included 18 appeals and petitions.”

