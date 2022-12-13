Police dismiss reports of attack at new-found oil site in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has dismissed reports of an alleged attack around the site of the Kolmani Oil Field where oil was recently discovered in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The report which was widely circulated on Monday, had stated that about 10 persons were killed by assailants in an attack in the area, but according to the police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmad Wakil, the report was false in its entirety.

Wakil in a statement, said those who peddled the story were being mischievous as it could undermine efforts by the police and other security services to curtail crime in the state.

“It is necessary to point out that the police command has recorded tremendous successes in its fight against insecurity, especially around the Alkaleri axis.

“Sequel to the inauguration of the Kolmani Oil Field, the command deployed more operational assets and intensified intelligence gathering, and visibility patrols to decimate activities of non-state actors in the area,’’ the police spokesman stated.

He further advised media organisations and practitioners to always verify and authenticate reports from credible sources for factual reportage.

