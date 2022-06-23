Police dismisses claim on arrest of Owo church attackers

The Ondo State Police Command has dismissed the claim on the arrest of suspected attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of the state.

The Commandant of the state’s Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, said on Thursday the agency’s operatives had arrested some suspects in connection with the June 5 killing of 40 worshippers in the church.

The command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, who reacted to the development in a statement in Akure, said the command was oblivious of the claim.

READ ALSO: Ondo Amotekun arrests alleged perpetrators of Owo church killings

She said the command has been working closely with Amotekun, but was not involved in any arrest.

Odunlami said: “I can confirm to you that we are still working round the clock to ensure the perpetrators of the attack are brought to book. But as I speak, no arrest has been made and we are assuring the public that they will not go unpunished.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now