Police dismisses claim on attack of Atiku’s convoy in Borno

The Borno State police command on Wednesday dismissed a claim on the attack of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s convoy at a rally in Maiduguri.

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, had on Wednesday morning told journalists that at least 74 persons were hospitalised while several vehicles were vandalised after hoodlums attacked the former Vice President’s motorcade in the Borno State capital.

He also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to stop PDP’s campaign in Borno by deploying thugs to attack its supporters.

The ex-lawmaker said: “They deployed their thugs to attack our motorcade with stones, sticks, and machetes as we left the Shehu’s palace to come to Ramat Square, all in an attempt to stop our rally.’’

However, the command’s spokesman, Kamilu Shatambaya, in a chat with journalists, said the allegation was baseless and had no truth in it.

Shatambaya described the report that Abubakar was attacked while addressing a rally in Maiduguri as mischievous.

The spokesman added that the story was fake and an attempt by some unguided people to incite disturbances in the state.

The rally, according to him, was conducted successfully under tight security coverage.

Shatambaya said: “The candidate was accompanied to the Shehu of Borno’s palace after which he was accompanied to the Ramat Square where he addressed his supporters.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdu Umar, was also at the venue to ensure that everything went on successfully.

“However, one Danladi Abbas (32) was arrested on Airport Road, Maiduguri, for throwing stones at the motorcade of the presidential candidate.

“Abbas and other hoodlums attempted to disrupt the motorcade, but they were chased and luckily one of them was arrested and taken away for questioning,’’

The spokesman said nobody had reported any case of attack to any police station in Maiduguri and Jere.

“We also went round hospitals to ascertain the claim that more than 74 persons were hospitalised, but no such patient was found,’’ he added.

