Police dismisses claim on Fulani invasion of Badagry

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday dismissed a viral voice note on WhatsApp, alerting Nigerians on the invasion of Badagry area of the state by a group of Fulanis.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force said the information was designed to cause panic in the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the Command has been drawn to a viral WhatsApp voice note claiming that Fulanis have camped in Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Agemowo, Badagry in readiness for a massive attack on Badagry.

“The Command wishes to state in unequivocal terms that the content of the voice note is entirely false and mischievously designed to cause unnecessary panic in Lagos State.

“It is worthy of note that there is a Police Division close to the estate – Morogbo Division.

“There is also a Police Post next to the estate – Mowo Outpost. Police presence and intelligence gathering in the area are top-notch.

READ ALSO: 10,000 Fulani herdsmen killed, two million displaced in the last seven years —Miyetti Allah

“In a bid to be double-sure that the claims are false, the Divisional Police Officer of Morogbo visited the estate again today, inspected the entire facility, and had an exhaustive session with the Facility Manager.

“The outcome of the operational visit lent credence to the futility of the voice note.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, enjoined residents to disregard the claim.

“Alabi assured Lagosians that the Police Command, in synergy with sister security agencies, are fully prepared to nip any criminality in the bud.

“He promised to leave no stone unturned in ensuring continued peace in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now