Police dismisses inspector for snatching N29.8m, kidnapping

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed one Adabo Mohammed for alleged robbery and kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement on Friday that Mohammed and five others snatched N29.8 million from a victim in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

He added that the police inspector also kidnapped one Ikechukwu Emmanuel Okafor in the Tunga Maje area of Abuja and collected N4.4 million in ransom.

The spokesman also revealed that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, approved the demotion of three inspectors to the rank of sergeant for alleged extortion.

He said the officers – Osagie Efford, Semiu Agbekin, and Francis Ahuen – were attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) in the FCT.

Adejobi said: “The trio intercepted an unregistered Mercedes Benz at the Gwarinpa area of the territory and forced the occupants to part with the total sum of N29.4m.

“While the monies have been returned to the complainants, the officers were subjected to orderly room trial in line with extant laws, and have been demoted.”

