Police dismisses kidnap claims by Afenifere youth leader, says story contradictory

The Ondo State Police Command has dismissed claims by Afenifere Youth leader, Eniola Ojajuni, that his abduction in February 2025 was orchestrated by four traditional rulers in the state who were aiding kidnappings.

Videos of Ojajuni while in captivity had emerged at the time with the Afenifere Youth leader begging Nigerians and the authorities to help him raise the ransom money which his abductors had placed at N100m or he would be killed.

After he was released by the kidnappers, Ojajuni had, in March, addressed a press conference where he stated that kidnappers had set up at least 55 camps across the South-West, strategically positioned for their operations and are backed by the four traditional rulers.

Though he did not mention the names of the traditional rulers, Ojajuni said they were from the Northern senatorial district of Ondo which the Akoko people dominate.

He had further disclosed that the majority of the kidnap camps are located in Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, and Ogun States, describing his revelation as a wake-up call for the government and security agencies.

However, the State Police Command has dismissed the kidnap claims of the Afenifere Youth leader, describing the allegations as false and contradicts the version given by his family.

In a statement posted on the X handle of the command by its spokesman, Ayanlade Olushola, the police said Ojajuni was neither kidnapped nor released by any known abductor within the state.

Olushola insisted that Ojajuni’s allegations lacked credibility, citing inconsistencies in his statements that contradicted accounts provided by his wife and brothers.

He stated further that Ojajuni has persistently ignored multiple invitations for a formal debrief, which could have significantly aided ongoing investigations, stressing that the alleged abduction of Ojajuni is surrounded by mystery, characterised by conflicting accounts and actions that do not align with the established methods of kidnapping syndicates in the state.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to a recent claim made on social media by Mr. Eniola Ojajuni, a youth leader of the Afenifere group, alleging that four traditional rulers in the Akoko area are in connivance with kidnappers.

“He also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as the failure of the police to invite him for a debrief following his release from captivity. While the Command takes such allegations seriously, we find it necessary to set the record straight.

“Contrary to Mr. Ojajuni’s assertions, he was neither kidnapped nor released by any known abductor within Ondo State. Nevertheless, the Command in collaboration with other Police Command, in keeping with its mandate to protect all residents irrespective of status or circumstances, made every possible effort to facilitate his safe return, even in the face of numerous inconsistencies in his statements.

“These inconsistencies were directly contradicted by accounts provided by his wife and brothers, all of whom were contacted during the period of his supposed abduction.

“Following his release, Mr. Ojajuni has persistently ignored multiple invitations from the Ondo State Police Command for a formal debrief. This debrief could have significantly aided ongoing investigations, especially given the unusual nature of the claims surrounding his case.

“To be clear, the alleged abduction of Mr. Eniola Ojajuni remains shrouded in mystery, marked by conflicting narratives and actions inconsistent with the known modus operandi of kidnapping syndicates in the state.

“Notably, a video released by his purported abductors during his alleged captivity is at odds with the behavior of any such groups previously investigated or arrested. Intelligence gathered from past kidnapping cases and confessions by arrested suspects indicate that many of these criminals do not even own smartphones, let alone record or disseminate footage of their victims.

“This unusual detail raises further questions and could potentially compromise legitimate efforts to trace and apprehend actual criminals. We urge the public, especially individuals with credible evidence or knowledge of criminal activities, to come forward and assist the police in the pursuit of justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a professional law enforcement body committed to upholding justice without fear or favor. Anyone found culpableregardless of social status will face the full weight of the law. However, we reiterate that law enforcement and criminal prosecution cannot be conducted on social media.

“While public discourse has its place, proper investigation and due process remain the only paths to justice. Online trials are often misleading, lacking the objectivity and rigor required to ensure fairness. Security is a collective responsibility. We appeal to all residents of Ondo State to continue to support the police and other security agencies as we intensify our efforts to protect lives and property”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now