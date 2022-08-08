Metro
Police dismisses officer for flogging man with machete
The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed an officer, Liyomo Okoi, who was captured in a viral video flogging a man with a machete.
The police officer was seen in a viral video on July 31 flogging the victim with a machete.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the officer was dismissed for gross misconduct.
Adejobi said: “The Force has dismissed Force No. 524503 PC Liyomo Okoi attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters, Cross Rivers Police Command, for gross misconduct.
“He was captured in a viral video on July 31, 2022 where he was flogging a man with a machete. His dismissal takes effect from today the 8th of August, 2022.”
