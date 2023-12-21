News
Police dismisses operatives for extorting tourist in Oyo
The Oyo State police command has dismissed two special constabularies for alleged extortion.
The dismissed operatives are – Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukman.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, who addressed journalists at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, said the two men were captured in a viral video soliciting money from a tourist from the Netherlands, Ms. Noraly Schoenmaker, along the Moniya-Iseyin road on October 23.
He said the dismissed men deliberately defied numerous orders and directives against professional misconduct, extortion, incivilities to members of the public, and corruption.
The CP said: “We have always been warning you against extortion. We have been warning you that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption.
“That is the stand of the Inspector-General of Police and my stand as the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State.
“You are very aware that we don’t condone corruption and don’t want the Command to be given a bad name.”
Hamzat said the incident which involved the constabularies was captured on live streaming and televised worldwide.
READ ALSO: Police dismisses constable for alleged defilement of detained teenager in Benue
The incident, according to him, brought international disgrace to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
“I want to tell you that the NPF has served in many parts of the world and has not been found wanting of extortion and corruption allegations,” he added.
The CP warned other officers to be satisfied with what they earn as salaries and not tarnish the image of the force by extorting money from motorists.
“I wish to inform the residents of Oyo State and by extension the public that Special Constabularies Kareem Fatai and Jimoh Lukmon have been dismissed in furtherance of the completion of their orderly room trials.
“This action is to serve as deterrence to other officers with a similar disposition,” Hamzat stated.
