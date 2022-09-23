Police dismisses report of ISWAP attack on operatives in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command on Friday dismissed a report of an attack on its operatives by Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the state.

A report emerged on social media earlier on Friday that terrorists attacked a police patrol vehicle at the Ipele area of Owo Local Government Area of the state and injured some operatives.

The report added that ISWAP had taken responsibility for the attack.

The command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, who addressed journalists in Akure, urged the people of the state to disregard the report.

She said: “The report is not true. There was no place in Ondo State where our men or vehicles were attacked by any group.”

