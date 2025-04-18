Police dismisses report on arrest of Boko Haram suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has dismissed a report on the arrest of Boko Haram suspects in the state.

A report emerged on Thursday that security agents had arrested hundreds of suspected Boko Haram members in some parts of the state.

However, the command refuted the claim in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos by its spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin said that following the reports, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, directed an immediate investigation into the report to ascertain the authenticity of the claim.

He said: “The outcome of the investigation reveals that there is nowhere throughout Lagos State that the group mentioned in the report – Boko Haram – was seen or sighted or arrested.

“Furthermore, in the trailer park communities mentioned, the leaders, operators, and drivers in the indicated places in the report clarified to the police that there were no such elements of Boko Haram seen or arrested in those localities.

“The command, notwithstanding, deployed surveillance police detectives, the Lagos State Police Intelligence Department (SID), and other formations of the Force to the mentioned places for the purpose of verification of the claim.

“No one confirmed the presence or arrest of such group members as reported in the write-up throughout Lagos State.

“Therefore, the report in its entirety is false, malicious, and ill-intended to cause fear and apprehension in the minds of the public.

“Members of the public are encouraged by the Commissioner of Police to go about their duties and other means of livelihood without fear or apprehension.”

