Police dismisses report on relocation of Zamfara bandit leader, Turji Bello, to Kwara forest

The Kwara State Police Command has dismissed report on the relocation of bandit leader, Bello Turji, and his gang from Zamfara to a forest in the state.

The command spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, who reacted to the report in a statement, said the state’s local and international boundaries had been fortified with security operatives to check the invasion by bandits from other states.

The statement read: “This press statement became necessary to diffuse the tension already created in the minds of the public by the statement making the rounds on many social media platforms credited to one Federal Lawmaker in the House of Representative, to the effect that, a fleeing bandits kingpin named Bello Turji and his gang, who were facing a terrible time with security forces in Zamfara State, have relocated to an unidentified forest in Kwara State.

“The command wishes to state categorically that, Kwara State is safe and secure, members of the public are advised to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attack or intimidation.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to reiterate for the umpteenth time, her determination to ensure the safety and security of residents of the state at all times.

READ ALSO: Police confirms release of 97 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

“The Command wishes to also inform the general public that necessary security strategies have been emplaced across the length and breadth of the State by the Police Command, in synergy with sister security agencies and other non-state actors.

“All the boundaries, both local and international within the state have been well and massively policed by both the police and the military. Vigilante and local hunters are working tirelessly with security agents to ensure our forests are well monitored and protected.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, Tuesday Assayomo, has directed 24-hour patrols of all entry and exit points to the state, while Tactical Units have been re-energised with the provision of additional patrol vehicles and other needed tools and incentives that could aid them in the performance of their assigned task.

“The CP advises members of the public to make information of strange movements and activities around them available to the security agencies at all times.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now