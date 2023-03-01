Police dismisses reports of arrests over alleged BVAS manipulation

Police on Wednesday dismissed reports on the arrest of some individuals in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with electoral materials and some Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the clarification in a statement in Abuja, confirmed that operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) visited a house in Maitama following a tip-off by residents on suspicious activities in the area.

He added that some electoral materials and BVAS machines were discovered by the operatives following a search of the house.

The spokesman revealed that the occupants of the house were later released after the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) intervention.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the reports on the arrest of the individuals for alleged BVAS manipulation.

Adejobi said: “However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, when contacted, confirmed that the occupants of the house are staff of Emperor Technology, outsourcing engineering services to the INEC, and they were immediately released to go about their lawful business.

“Reporters and media houses should endeavour to do due diligence and ascertain the veracity of the information in the public space before spreading such to avoid being victims of the breaking news syndrome.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Police urges all and sundry to avoid the creation and spread of misinformation and disinformation which is capable of causing disaffection between the populace and state actors more so as we are at a critical and sensitive moment in our democracy.”

